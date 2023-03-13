“We all know what Russia is doing with Ukraine and what it did with Georgia. It is not a democratic country. I want to win for my people. I have a lot of support not only from Georgia, but also from Ukraine,” said Georgian Merab Dvalishvili before the match, who was awaited by the number two in the form of former Russian champion Petr Yan as the top three of the bantam division.

And it was a dominant performance from Dvališvili all five rounds. He clearly demolished the Russian fighter, who did not distance himself from President Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine (he scored a record 48 takedowns) and scored the most valuable win of his career. He won 3×50:45 on points. In addition, the victory will bring him even closer to the title chance in the coming days.

The thirty-two-year-old native of Tbilisi was driven by a good amount of motivation in the match. And since the UFC has banned fighters from wearing flags, a new chest tattoo depicting the Georgian flag could not be overlooked.

With this gesture, Dvališvili supported the recent protests in his native country, where after the adoption (the government eventually withdrew) of the controversial law on foreign agents, a ready-made hell was created and demonstrations arose, in which even the champion of the Oktagon MMA organization, Maté Sanikidze, was “dipped” and spent two days thousands of people, including the organization itself, subsequently expressed their support for him.

His compatriot Dvalishvili made his anger at the current situation in the world clear even during the post-match interview, when he called for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "I'm against war! Glory to Ukraine, glory to Georgia. Glory to freedom! We need freedom, no wars! Please stop fighting!" reported Dvalishvili, who as a 17-year-old teenager experienced Russian bombings in his native Georgia. "It was terrifying," he described.

What a symbolic victory! Georgian professional MMA @MerabDvalishvil defeats the Russian rival at @ufc. Dvalishvili tattooed 🇬🇪 on his chest after being denied to bring 🇬🇪 flag to the octagon. He supported recent protests in #Tbilisi emphasizing that Georgia’s future is in Europe. pic.twitter.com/q0rwB4vs2o — Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) March 12, 2023

“For such a small country as Georgia, it really means a lot. The Georgian fighter defeated the former champion of Russia Yan in the UFC. Many Ukrainians expressed their support for me because I am fighting against the Russians. It’s a sport, but if we can’t stop Russia, at least we can beat them in sport. I want to tell the Ukrainians to stay strong, they have my respect. I hope the war will end and we will all live in peace,” the fighter wishes.