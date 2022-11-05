Tomorrow five meetings between young emerging Italian athletes and twelve fights between champions from all over Europe. As organizer and fighter there will be Armen Petrosyan, brother of Giorgio, one of the greatest athletes in the discipline

Tomorrow in Milan it will be time again for Petrosyan Mania, the ring sports gala organized by Armen Petrosyan which this year gives an encore after the “Gold Edition” last February. The appointment is for 7.00 pm at MGM Island in Via Marco d’Agrate in Milan. In card 5 meetings between young emerging Italians and 12 matches between champions from all over Europe.

This time there will not be “The Doctor” Giorgio Petrosyan, one of the greatest champions in the history of Kickboxing, but there will be his brother Armen, engaged in the unprecedented role of organizer and fighter, an athlete of absolute value with 5 world titles on the bulletin board .

TOP MEETING — In the main event category – 72 KG the Romanian Cristian Milea called “the fastest” for his particularly pressing fighting style that in 17 years of career (he has 34) has collected 63 victories (24 by KO) and 13 defeats by playing in prestigious promotions such as Super Kombat and the Chinese Kunlun. He was WKF European Champion and several times professional national champion in Romania, a country where Kickboxing is a mass sport with prime time events on national TV. Also of absolute importance are the fights valid for the WAKO Pro continental title of two top athletes of Team Petrosyan (the 2 brothers have been running a gym in Milan for years). We are talking about Mirko Flumeri and Fabrizio Ruggiero who will face respectively the Spanish Xavier Flotats in the – 58 KG and the Slovak Lucas Mandinek in the – 60 KG. See also Smallpox Monkeys: vaccinations at Spallanzani from Monday - breaking latest news

THAI BOXING — Also noteworthy is the presence of Vittorio Iermano, one of the best athletes on the national scene who will face Flavio Fumagalli in the – 85 KG and the emerging Italian-Albanian Joana Kiptiu opposed to Luisa Botta in the – 52,500 KG in the only Thai boxing match scheduled in the evening.

November 4, 2022 (change November 4, 2022 | 20:28)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

