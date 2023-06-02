MMA | MMA event of the year! 50 thousand spectators at the football stadium. Massive and the most expensive tournament, assesses the boss

An event of this size was last held in 2017, when the largest European organization KSW organized a gala evening at the National Stadium in Warsaw for the first time. At that time, elite names such as Mamed Chalidov and Mariusz Pudzianowski performed in front of the second highest number of spectators (57,776) in history (the global record is held by the Asian organization Pride, which was visited by 91,107 supporters in 2002). Six years later, the Polish giant returns to the age of gladiators who will fight for eternal glory.

“If this is the biggest tournament we’ve ever hosted? Probably yes. But it is on the same level as the Colloseum 1 tournament in 2017. The difference now is that we put even more effort into the organization of the event. It’s like putting together a normal arena, but then multiplying the work five times,” explains co-founder and promoter of the organization Martin Lewandowski to Sport.cz.

The biggest and probably the most expensive gala evening that KSW has ever organized. “There are more costs involved in organizing the event and of course the fight card. The biggest stars of KSW will go to the event. So it can be said that it is the most expensive event that we have organized,” smiles the Polish boss and reveals several problems associated with the planning of the tournament.

The KSW 83 tournament, which will offer a total of 10 matches, starts on Saturday, June 3 from 19:00 in Warsaw. You can also watch it live via the VOYO station.

“The biggest problem is timing. We wanted a sequel to Colosseo several years ago, when covid stopped our plans. In addition, we must manage to rope in the right fighters to ensure the interest of the fans. Fortunately, this time everything fit together perfectly,” he is happy.

The national stadium, which is also used for football matches, has a capacity of up to 60,000 spectators. However, the European MMA record from 2017 will not be broken. “This time the arena is configured to accommodate 50 thousand fans. All legal paperwork with officials was set to this limit. So we won’t break the record, but in terms of size, it’s an even bigger event. It will be one of the biggest MMA events of all time,” describes the Polish face of KSW.

The blasted arena will thus be able to watch modern gladiators. The golden nail will be the trilogy between Mamed Chalidov and Scott Askham. The undecided balance will determine which of the fighters is better off. Also featured will be two-time French champion Salahdine Parnasse, who will challenge for the rightful title of the welterweight division against local Marian Ziolkowski. Jakub Wiklacz will also defend the bantamweight title, while Tomasz Romanowski and Pawel Pawlak will fight for the vacant middle division belt.

There will also be a Czech trace. This will be the only one represented by Leo Brichta, for whom it will also be a premiere in the largest European MMA organization. "We have been dealing with him for several months. He could have made his debut earlier, but he had some restrictions in his contract, which has now expired. We started negotiations immediately and reached an agreement smoothly. It's a huge opportunity for him to fight at such a massive event," Lewandowski assesses.

Photo: KSW The KSW 83 tournament will also feature Czech fighter Leo Brichta.

“KSW is an opportunity for me. I am happy to be part of the biggest MMA organization in Europe. According to me, and according to many. I am happy that I can represent the Czech Republic at the international level,” says the fighter from Prague, who is also active in the domestic organization RFA.