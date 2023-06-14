MMA savior basks in glory: Tens of thousands of new fans. I will punish that person on and on

He is enjoying the fame he has not been used to for a long time. Elite Czech wrestler Tadeáš Růžička made his debut in the Clash of the Stars organization, where tens of thousands of fans held his fists in a duel with amateur fighter Tadeáš Veselý. Although he was at a disadvantage as a professional in the match, he made the overwhelming majority of spectators happy with his lightning victory. “A very important step in my career,” assesses Růžička for Sport.cz, who at the same time reveals how the victory over a person hated by many added to his fame, whether he will ever present himself in the organization of influencers or what his current goals are as a fighter.

