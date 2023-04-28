MMA | The boss of the Octagon honestly: Kincl’s self-confidence jumped. Keita? He may have a broken psyche

Three tournaments await you in five weeks, one of which you have already completed. How can it be pursued in time?

It’s difficult. Lots of. The whole team sometimes hits rock bottom. It’s a really fast pace. But we motivated ourselves and we enjoy it. It’s exciting. We are looking forward to individual tournaments and matches. Maybe that’s what helps us cope. We want the viewer to be constantly excited and satisfied.

Can it be managed longer term?

We are dealing with the request. For example, we have booked most of the halls for next year, and we will also deal with 2025 in the near future. However, it is definitely important to choose the right pace of tournaments. It’s one of the big topics. It may happen that there will be tournaments every other week, which is the maximum for us. On the other hand, there can be a month of break. It’s different. In our opinion, the pace of 14-15 gala evenings per year is ideal. It may happen that it will be more, but probably not less than 14. It’s actually crazy when I realize that (laughs).

You are returning to Bratislava on Saturday, April 29. What will make the tournament unique?

It will be built on individual heroes. We will introduce a lot of foreign wrestlers with interesting characters and they will bring new stories there. It will be interesting to see how they test our still fighters. I must not forget the Slovak audience, who can create a great atmosphere and we are coming back here after a year and a half. I myself feel how the city lives with it and everyone talks about it. It's great to watch. We are trying to repay them not only with the tournament, but also with an indoor show. We're going to take it one step further and it's going to be a lot of fun. And in all respects.

The main event will be a fight for the interim featherweight title between Losen Keita and Jakub Tichota, who is a big outsider. Can it surprise?

It’s real. If we look at Tichot’s fight with Sanikidz, which was also for the title, he gave a great performance. It was one of the best matches of the night. A lot of people have told me that. Tichota has shown that he may not look it and many are underestimating him now and think that it will be easy for Keita, but I don’t think it will be. Keita recently had a grappling match and drew. By not winning, it could have broken his unbreakable winner’s psyche. Furt was winning, he was in his own universe and suddenly there’s a dude who’s just as good as him. Tichota is also handy on the ground and could easily tighten him up on some technique.

Aren’t you worried that with each of Keita’s wins, another organization might throw a lasso at him? Maybe the UFC?

By the fact that he is the best-ranked fighter in our country, it is felt that other organizations are watching him in some way. But we try to create such conditions for all fighters so that they feel good with us and see the potential for their careers in it. So that they don't want to leave, which we are doing quite well so far. Moreover, Keita himself said that he is happy here. It's such a mutual work. He performs, we offer him and everyone else a platform where they can show themselves and be popular like nowhere else in Europe.

Vlasto Čepo will also appear on the card, who was originally supposed to face Matěj Peňáz, but the match was canceled for the third time. Is their battle still possible this year?

This match has an unlucky path, but it could already happen. We believe that it will be this year. We don’t take it as a cursed match, but as something that has to happen. Until then, no one will have peace. Fighters, not even fans. That’s why we have to find an answer to that, perhaps already this year.

It will be very interesting to watch the premiere of the Englishman Shem Rock, who was even in prison in the past. How did you get to be such a wrestler?

We are trying to enter the English market and because of this we are going around different gyms. Bryan Lacey, our English commentator, introduced us specifically to Shem Rock. He told us there’s a guy like that who’s out of contract right now. That’s almost like a miracle these days. He is 8-1, big talk, popular in Liverpool and has an interesting story behind him. A bit odd, but maybe that says something about the English market. We are very happy and full of expectations of how he will do. He has powerful speeches that he seriously needs to deliver. He spit on all the competitors right from the start, he even challenged Keita to a match. It has a clear goal. But it will take some time to fight his way to him.

He wants to write a fairy tale with a happy ending. Jakub Tichota intends to shock KeitaVideo : Sport.cz

Michal Kotalík will also represent the Czech representative in Bratislava. What could a fourth straight defeat do to him?

It would be interesting to see how he would behave. It’s just up to him. He likes the sport, he likes the audience and the people. But it is definitely a match that will be very important, and it may happen that he loses. We experienced it, for example, with Attila Végh, who lost four times in a row before getting on a winning streak. I dare not predict the result, Magnor is a strong opponent.

Coming back to the tournament in Liberec, was it one of the best gala evenings in your opinion?

Definitely yes. But Ostrava from last December, which was unreal, still shines in my head. It was a hit. Compared to Liberec, there were four thousand more people there. The atmosphere was crazy. When there is a good mix, there are good matches and the card progresses, then it will be successful. It doesn’t have to happen that much, but when the right circumstances come together, the tournament can be a complete bomb and we leave excited. From my point of view, we have witnessed this more than once.

How difficult will it be now to find an opponent for Jonas Magard, who managed to defend the bantamweight belt in Liberec, which is not exactly one of the most charged?

There is an option and we have already thought about it in some way. There are painted options. Ondřej Novotný (co-founder) always tries to proceed during matchmaking in the way that it will happen if this and that wrestler wins. This is how we view all fighters.

I must not forget the return of Karlos Vémola. Was it the kind of comeback you expected?

(think about it). I guess I didn’t even imagine it. At a certain point in the match, I thought it was up to Karlos. At that time we were sitting next to Attila Végh and he probably thought it was over. In the end, Karlos grabbed it and won. It was very challenging and exciting. Even for me as a viewer.

The Terminator is back! Karlos Vémola took a breather, defeated Al Matavao. What reward awaits him at home?Video : Sport.cz

Vémola himself admitted after the match that it was far from a flawless performance. Do you agree?

Certainly. Attila and I said to each other after the match that Patrik Kincl’s self-confidence was definitely boosted by this. A lot of people say that Patrik should watch Karlos’ attitude. And by the fact that Karlos himself saw the mistakes and admitted them, we should expect that he will not make them again in the next match.

For whom would defeat be a greater blow?