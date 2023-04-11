The first announced date of the revenge duel with Kincle was set for last December, when, however, the Terminator unexpectedly went to the hospital instead of the cage, where he fought with inflammation in his body for several weeks. “Unfortunately, I got inflammation in my body due to the abrasion on my elbow. It spread incredibly fast. It burst from the inflammation of the nodes and it spread to the whole part,” describes the discomfort of the Terminator, who was under the microscope of renowned doctor Pavel Kolář.

“His condition was really serious. Inflammatory parameters were high. It was practically on the edge of life,” he admits in the show In the Skin of a Fighter. “He was only saved by antibiotics. Even though it didn’t work completely at first. It was only after a gradual combination that it improved. How he managed it and how quickly was surprising to everyone . His organism has a higher level of resistance,” Kolář says.

“During that critical night, Dr. Kolář was with me and told me that he was with me all evening because he thought I wouldn’t make it,” recounts the thirty-seven-year-old Vémola, who was under fire from unpleasant comments during his stay in the hospital. “There was a terrible avalanche.” haters for not entering the match. Why should I get scared of someone I’ve already beaten?” he asks.

The Terminator got out of trouble, and perhaps surprisingly quickly. With the speed of lightning, he also arranged a second date for the rematch with Kincle. Before May 20, Vémola will have one more test. At the Oktagon 41 tournament in Liberec, he will face Samoan fighter Al Matavao. "He's putting on great matches, he's got real punches in his hands. And that's exactly what I need. To be fast and not get hit by anyone," describes the light heavyweight champion.

At the same time, he realizes that he is taking a risk with this match. “Every match is a risk for me. But if I’m not able to beat people like Matavao and Patrik Kincl, then how can I have the audacity and audacity to challenge such a great champion like Attila Végh? I’m definitely not going to wait and play a safe game so that someone doesn’t accidentally beat me,” states Vémola, who should face Végh for the second time in his career at the end of this year.

He takes his return as seriously as possible, and this is evidenced by his gaining experience and match form in a foreign environment. First Thailand, then sparring in the German UFD gym, where he also trained with Kincl’s last slayer Robert Soldič. “I saw that there would be a tense atmosphere here and they wouldn’t want to give me anything for free. The world’s best is here,” he says enthusiastically in the program Na nadžel.

“I was surprised that he came here because we sometimes poke each other on Instagram. It’s great to have him here with us. He is strong, has good control and takedowns. He is stronger than Kincl,” compares Crovat Soldič, who currently works in the Asian organization ONE Championship.

The cooperation between Vémola and Soldič, however, leaves Kincl, a native of Hradec Krád, calm. "I don't think it's a particularly good view of me. Perhaps different than what can be read from matches. It's also been a while back. I have since moved on. It gave me a lot of things. I started working on my mistakes and I dare to say that I am currently much better than during that match," explains the king of the 84 kilogram division for Sport.cz.

Vémola does not accept anything other than victory in the nearest duels. “That I am ready to beat him (Matavao) is a matter of course for me. It’s the next stop on my journey. I like quick finishes, TKOs and easy money. Likewise, I believe I will end Kincl sooner than people think. I think there will be a lot of surprises,” he explains.

Before the rematch, however, he will have to go through an ordeal in the form of Matavao, who surprisingly quickly defeated Slovakian Mazúch last time and wants to do away with Vémola just as quickly. “When I shoot, everyone falls. And on April 15, expect me to strike again,” he entices the audience.