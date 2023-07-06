Mo Bamba signs a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The operation provides for the confirmation in Phila also of the restricted free agent Paul Reed, but the player guarantees a presence behind Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia is bringing in Bamba with the intention of keeping restricted free agent Paul Reed, but Bamba gives the Sixers some security behind Joel Embiid if they do lose Reed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023

