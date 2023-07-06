Home » Mo Bamba signs a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers
Mo Bamba signs a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The operation provides for the confirmation in Phila also of the restricted free agent Paul Reed, but the player guarantees a presence behind Joel Embiid.

