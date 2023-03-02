“It’s raining, thieving government” some would say. “It’s raining, water on the ground” would say those who are more material, but the reality, in spite of myself, is that it rains in Ponsacco and if this were not enough, a pretty good wind blows, so much so that even those equipped with an umbrella can declare themselves already soaked after a few minutes. Weather conditions therefore that do not help those who want to enjoy the match, nor those who would like to support the team, nor the two formations that at a certain point in the match have serious difficulties in making the ball run.

It’s a shame because Arezzo first in the standings attracts a good number of fans, a shame because rain and wind inevitably disturb the cheering, a shame because in terms of color, and the people of Arezzo have something extra in this respect, we are witnessing a severely limited test. The ingredients for a good test of amaranth fans would all be there, the Curva Sud away format presents itself with good numbers in Ponsacco and goes to occupy the away sector behind the goal, while the less agitated fans position themselves in the old away sector which is along the lateral line. After all, the stadium in Ponsacco has changed very little since I can remember, a couple of tribunes in innocent tubes added, for the rest the “chicken coop”, as it is called, is the usual facility that exudes passion, set almost in the center of the country and has always welcomed a fair number of fans, after all the local supporters, between ups and downs, have never turned their backs on the team, even if now the reality tells us of two teams for about fifteen thousand people.

Aretini who at the beginning of the game try to color the sector with some two-pole flags, no small feat and in fact soon decide to lower everything in favor of the entry. Proof of a climate that is certainly not lenient can be found when, still in the away sector, one tries to open a paper banner which should be in support of the cautioned players: despite the usual precautions, when it is just hoisted, the wind blows overbearing by destroying the intentions of those present, who must necessarily desist. At this point it is understood that the voice remains and despite everything those present show off a good performance. Some choirs call the whole sector together, others have less luck but overall the performance of the amaranth fans is extremely positive. A bitter taste remains in the mouth for that something more that could have been but was not, however, on days like this, the mere presence is already a symptom of unbridled passion. And that’s enough.

Valerio Poli