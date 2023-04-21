Mobilità green, CA Auto Bank partner dell’European Startup Prize for Mobility – Sport Marketing News

The European Startup Prize for mobility represents a unique opportunity for the CA Auto Bank group to support European mobility startups, consolidating its international growth strategy, based on innovation, energy transition and environmental sustainability.

CA Auto Bank consolidates its European profile and commitment to the energy transition. The Bank, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, is a partner of the 5th edition of the European Startup Prize for mobility (EUSP), the acceleration and investment program created by the European Union for startups that develop the best sustainable mobility solutions.

The program was founded in 2017 by Karima Delli, Chair of the European Parliament’s Transport and Tourism Committee, Boston Consulting Group and Via ID. Today the European Startup Prize brings together all the main EU institutions, including the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, EIT Urban Mobility Europe’s Rail, as well as the main mobility companies and tech giants .

Giacomo Carelli, CEO of CA Auto Bank, spoke at the opening ceremony of the event, held in Paris at the headquarters of the French Ministry of Transport. Carelli has invited the over 600 registered startups to present innovative projects designed to facilitate the transition to green mobility: new financial and insurance products, services dedicated to green vehicles and new mobility, digital tools and platforms and so on. Startups will be able to participate by submitting their projects by 20 June 2023, to be nominated on the EUSP website (www.startupprize.eu). The winning company will be able to develop a proof-of-concept with CA Auto Bank, Drivalia or with other companies of the Crédit Agricole group.