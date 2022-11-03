Bad joke for PSG, which despite the victory against Juve still finished second in the Champions League group

Last night there Juve lost to the PSGbut if on the one hand the bianconeri can at least rejoice for the third place in the standings, on the other hand the French team has suffered a mockery beautiful and good. In fact, Messi, Mbappe and teammates finished the group second in the standings. PSG and Benfica both have 14 points, but due to the 1-6 trimmed by the Portuguese at Maccabi Haifa, the Benfica is first in the group because of the goals scored away from home.

At the end of the match the PSG coach Galtier He admitted: “There was this possibilityI don’t know if it ever happened before I lost first place on the number of goals scored away from home … At 90 ‘we were first, at 92’ we found ourselves second. I can not help but do the congratulations to Benfica: last week we stopped playing in the 90 ‘, there is work to do. We conceded too many goals to our opponents, if we had conceded one less we would be first. We will have to prepare well and improve what has been missing so far. “

“We didn’t think we would finish second, especially by winning with Juventus. But there are some details to improve and we will focus on those. We followed what was happening in Haifa minute by minute. From 59 ‘the staff informed me constantly, I also made some changes on purpose. Two-three minutes from the end I didn’t expect this final, the players knew they were first, at 5-1 I didn’t think they went any further“concluded Galtier. See also Chinese sports lottery results 2022.05.24

November 3, 2022 (change November 3, 2022 | 09:57)

