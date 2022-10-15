Original title: Moco talks about losing: Offensive experience can be accumulated, but hard work can’t be reflected

Moco talks about losing: Offensive experience can be accumulated, but hard work can’t be reflected

Live it, October 14th. Today’s CBA regular season, Sichuan lost 98-106 to Guangzhou. After the game, Sichuan head coach Mo Ke and player Han Shuo attended the press conference.

Moco commented on the game: “This game was very intense, especially in terms of physical confrontation. The degree of confrontation is different from the previous game. There were more than 20 mistakes on both sides, and we lost in rebounding. After ten rebounds, maybe we lost some chances in these ten rebounds. I am still quite satisfied with the players’ hard work. I didn’t give up in the end, and there was a chance in the end. It’s just that the players were younger and didn’t make a shot. Encourage young players to dare to play themselves on the field, and this year, players are required to fight, grab, and defend. The experience on the offensive end can be accumulated, but it is definitely not possible if the hard work is not reflected.We also need to learn their defensive strength and tenacity like Guangzhou team。”

Han Shuo commented on the game: “I believe that everyone has seen the changes that Director Mo has brought to the team. The league is still very long, and today’s offensive and defensive ends are unclear. Let’s go back and continue to summarize.”

Later, the reporter asked how Han Shuo, as an assistant coach, should teach the players how to adapt to the defensive intensity? Han Shuo replied, “I am also feeling and groping for changes in the game. It’s still up to you to play the right way, and don’t care about other factors.”

In this campaign, Han Shuo played 26 minutes and 52 seconds off the bench, made 7 of 13 shots, 5 of 11 three-pointers, and 8 of 8 free throws, scoring 27 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals.

（LiAnGcL）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: