Home Sports Modern game and special talents: that’s why Morocco can win the World Cup
Sports

Modern game and special talents: that’s why Morocco can win the World Cup

by admin
Modern game and special talents: that’s why Morocco can win the World Cup

Hakimi’s class, Ziyech, Amrabat, the Bounou shutter… And then the planets that occasionally align in a bizarre way: here are the five reasons that light up an entire continent

by our correspondent Luigi Garlando

In 2015 the French writer Michel Houellebecq published “Submission”. The novel imagined that in 2022 a Muslim party wins the elections in France and that the protagonist, a brilliant professor from the Sorbonne, converts to Islam in order to continue teaching. It didn’t happen. But in this 2022, on Wednesday, Morocco attacks France in the semi-final of a World Cup. How credible is it that football submits to an Arab and African team for the first time? Can Hakimi and Amrabat win the World Cup? There are five good reasons to answer yes.

See also  Interview with Pochettino: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and Qatar 2022

You may also like

Leao, the social wink at Chelsea is a...

World Cup France, character and class: this is...

Marquinhos error and elimination, historic and nostalgic Hakimi:...

Milan, three-way defense tests. But who can play...

Tomori: “We have recovered Bennacer and Bakayoko and...

France-Morocco, fratricidal duel between friendships, history and claims

stretching, stretching, jogging, tennis, boxing, skiing, walking, back...

Giroud’s high five, Valeri’s pizza and the hunt...

NFL 14th round match results

The World Championship of rivalries. The assault of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy