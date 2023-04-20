Home » Modern pentathlon is preparing the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions
Sports

Modern pentathlon is preparing the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions

by admin
Modern pentathlon is preparing the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions

“The UIPM supports the path of return of ‘independent neutral athletes’ with Russian and Belarusian passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete in our sports in accordance with the Olympic Charter and above all the principle of non-discrimination,” the UIPM said in a statement.

The modern pentathlon has decided to allow Russian and Belarusian representatives to return despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, which saw it exclude them from its competitions last year. This follows the International Olympic Committee’s recommendation that world sport accept representatives of both countries as individual neutral athletes, as long as they have no connection to the military or security forces.

“The UIPM will now develop the necessary independent review procedures to facilitate the return of these athletes,” the federation’s representatives said. They want to consult the procedure with the IOC and the Association of International Summer Olympic Sports Federations (ASOIF).

For example, table tennis, fencing, judo and taekwondo have already planned the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes after the invitation of the IOC. Badminton, on the other hand, opposed it today and will not allow representatives of both countries to participate in its competitions until the end of the war in Ukraine.

See also  Olympiad | The IOC Ethics Commission will look into Isinbayeva's membership, she is a member of the army

You may also like

Roma fans found with bats and hammers –...

15 containers in place F1 motorboats are here!...

Rafael Nadal does not know when he will...

Tour of the Alps: Mühlberger crowns escape with...

Sinner beats Nishioka in Barcelona. Nadal is still...

Surprise drivers in 2023 reflect on Cup seasons...

Vítkovice is leaving the support! The trail heads...

Ana Rosa launches a petition to the director...

Glasner demands a commitment from Frankfurt to him

Rivière, president of Perpignan: “Azéma’s return is a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy