Modica Calcio fails to break through the Enna wall

Narrow defeat for Modica Calcio in Enna. Strano’s men play on par with the league leaders but are unable to score points. He continues his growth path with the new technical guidance, now looking forward to the second leg of the Italian Cup against Paternò.

First half which sees the two teams studying each other and not wanting to risk conceding a goal. In the first few minutes Enna wanted to demonstrate that it deserved to be at the top of the table and put a lot of pressure on the rossoblu in search of the advantage, but Modica managed to contain the attack and put the home team at risk of conceding the goal of the disadvantage. The best opportunity for the County team comes at the feet of Savasta who flies alone towards the opponent’s goal but it is Di Carlo who blocks his way. Missed goal, goal conceded, in the 35th minute a cross arrives in the area which finds Cocimano ready, the attacker makes no mistake with his header and takes his forward.

In the second half, Modica pushes forward with all its strength, even with the new arrivals Prezzabile and Azzara, but fails to seriously worry the Enna goalkeeper. The great opportunity falls on the head of Prezzabile who shoots wide from a few steps away and wastes the most important opportunity. The hosts played to limit the damage and succeeded, taking the match to the 90th minute without risking too much and touching the post to Marino’s left with a shot from Vitelli. At the final whistle the result remains unchanged from that of the first half with Enna obtaining the maximum result with the minimum effort.

This is the scoreboard:

Enna Calcio – Modica Calcio 1-0

Enna Football: Di Carlo, Santonocito, Batista Sena, Di Dio, Tosto, Zappala, De Sousa, Sessa, Vitelli, Cocimano, Veneroso. Bench: Sieko, Rotella, Rallo, Alessandro, Randis, Bassoli, Amante, Adeyemo. Coach: Campanella Giovanni.

Modica Calcio: Marino, Ababei (14′ st Biondi), Cacciola, Guerci (1′ st Prezzabile), Vindigni, Ferotti, Parisi, Palermo, Manfrè (1′ st Azzara), Palmisano, Savasta. Bench: Basso, Ballatore, Musso, Biondi, Prezzabile, Azzara, Agodirin, Marsilio, Diop. Coach: Giuseppe Strano

Scorers: 33′ pt Cocimano (E)

