Modica Calcio, continuing an initiative already started last year, has returned to meet the pupils of the city’s schools.

This Thursday captain Francesco Vindigni, striker Kalawole Agodirin, midfielder Alessandro Prezzabile and defender Andrea Scrugli, accompanied by President Peppe Rizza, met the students of the comprehensive school “Santa Marta – Emanuele Ciaceri”.

There have been numerous curiosities that the little ones have addressed to the rossoblu, from advice on how best to take free kicks, up to women’s football, passing through healthy eating and the importance of a correct lifestyle for an athlete.

“Our goal – explains President Rizza – is to promote the authentic values ​​of sport, through the example of our athletes and, at the same time, to involve even the youngest and their families around the red and blue shirt. I would like to thank the Headmaster of the “Santa Marta-Emanuele Ciaceri” comprehensive institute, Rosario Biazzo and all the teachers, for allowing us to experience this exciting moment. In fact, it’s really nice to see the attentive eyes of the boys and to receive so much affection that, I’m sure, will turn into an office in view of the next appointments”.

The little pupils will be protagonists at the “Vincenzo Barone” starting from Sunday’s match against Leonzio. The rossoblu club has in fact donated 100 free entrance tickets to the classes involved in the project for all the home matches of the season.

At the end of each match, among all the pupils present in the stands of the “Barone”, a Modica Calcio shirt will then be drawn by lot.