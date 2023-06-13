Modica Calcio, the club reconfirms coach Betta

Giancarlo Betta will still be the Modica Calcio coach in the 2023-2024 season.

Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza have in fact chosen to continue to place full trust in the Syracusan who led the rossoblu from the Promotional championship to that of Excellence, then adding the ride in the Italian Cup and then leading, from August to December and from February to April , the Modica in the first season in the fifth series.

“We strongly wanted the reconfirmation of Giancarlo Betta – declare the top management of the Modica company -. In fact, we believe that, in the Sicilian amateur football scene, he represents the right balance between technical skills, human and behavioral values. For our club this is very important, because it is what we ask of each of the members of the squad and the managerial and technical staff”. “Together with the new Sports Director, Fabio Arena – they added – we had no doubts about starting from him again”.

Giancarlo Betta does not hide the load of enthusiasm and the desire to repay the confirmed trust: “I have only one way to thank Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza for their trust – he said – working hard every day. This is what is needed and this is what will determine our season. Because I am convinced that goals are not built with words, but with daily work in the field. Personally – he continues – I’m very happy to stay in Modica: it’s an environment I know, where I feel comfortable but above all it’s a club that in these few years has already established itself as one of the best in the Sicilian football scene. There are the conditions for experiencing a great season”.