Modica Calcio, the Italian Cup race is over

Modica Calcio’s run in the Italian Cup ends here which in Paternò fails to do so. After the first leg draw 1-1, the rossoblu they fall away 4-2. A match full of goals, especially in the first half, which saw the County team exit the tournament.

First half which starts immediately with the home team pushing forward in search of a goal, this arrives in the 20th minute with a long-range shot from Maimone that beats Marino and finds the home advantage. Only two minutes pass, Modica is dazed and leaves space for the former Grasso to kick who doubles for his team. Proud reaction from the visiting team who strikes in the 32nd minute with Azzara, the same attacker equalizes the score in the 39th minute by exploding the bench. Only 3′ pass and this time it is Belluso who puts his name on the scoresheet and closes the first half at 3-2.

In the second half Modica must look for the equalizer which means passage to the next round, but the best opportunity is for Paternò, Asero gets a penalty which Belluso shoots out, leaving the score open for the final part of the match. Strano puts Manfrè, Prezzabile and Agodirin on the pitch trying to increase the team’s offensive strength but is unable to avoid the 4-2 final result marked by Asero and to recover a two-goal deficit which becomes a truly large haul for the home team. The conclusion of the match gives the final to Paternò. For Modica it is time to close the accounts with 2023 and already think about next year.

This is the match scoreboard:

Paternò Calcio – Modica Calcio 4-2

Paternò Calcio: Romano, Panarello (38′ st Napoli), Godino, Floro, Sangarè, Intzidis, Maimone, Greco (41′ st Fratantonio), Belluso (31′ st Giannaula), Grasso, Asero (42′ st Messina). Bench: Coriolano, Messina, Napoli, Fratantonio, Lo Monaco, Giannaula, Caruso. Coach: Giuseppe Truglio

Modica Calcio: Marino, Parisi (27′ st Manfrè), Cacciola, Incatasciato, Diop, Ferotti (27′ st Prezzabile), Azzara (33′ st Agodirin), Palermo, Biondi, Palmisano, Savasta. Bench: Basso, Ababei, Ballatore, Mortellaro, Musso, Guerci, Prezzabile, Agodirin, Manfrè. Coach: Giuseppe Strano

Marcatori: 20′ pt Maimone (P), 22′ pt Grasso (P), 32′ pt Azzara (M), 39′ pt Azzara (M), 42′ pt Belluso (P), 15′ st Steel (P).

Ammonites: Godino, Greco (P), Savasta, Palermo, Ababei (M)

