Pino Rigoli’s experience on the Modica Calcio bench ends. This is the outcome of a meeting between the coach and the top management of the company, at the end of which it was decided, by mutual consent, to interrupt the relationship already started last season with the contribution of Rigoli as a consultant, later indicated as General Manager and , since last December 21st, coach of the first team.

“It is a very difficult decision for us especially on a personal level – explain the top management of Modica Calcio – but which, as assessed consensually with the coach, must be taken for the good of the club. Our sincere thanks go to Pino Rigoli for his commitment to Modica Calcio, in its various guises, which has attested to his strong bond with the city, with the club and above all with the rossoblu shirt”.

In the next few hours, the corporate decisions regarding the technical guidance of the first team will be communicated.