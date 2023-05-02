Modica fencing athletes on the podium of the Gold Regionals – Homepage, Modica, Sport – Ragusah24.it news from the province of Ragusa

A long weekend of competitions in Trapani closed the seasonal qualifying path for the National Championships of the various categories. It started on Friday with the gold/silver gold/silver foil regional qualifications. Race that saw Agnese Maucieri climb to the second step of the podium who, stopped at the most beautiful by Campanile from Catania, with this result qualifies for the Silver Absolute National Championships in Brescia in mid-June. In the men’s foil double podium for the athletes of Conad Scherma Modica, with Leonardo Aprile and Marco Palermo both bronze medals, who earn the qualification to the National Gold Championship. From Saturday the epee competitions got underway, and in the gold young qualification test on the lowest step of the podium Riccardo Tidona, stopped by Perniciaro from Caltagirone who later won the test, qualifies for the national gold under20 test in Riccione. As mentioned, with this regional test the qualifying phases for the respective National Championships have concluded for all categories, which starting next week will unfold along the boot until June. We will start with the Gran Premio Giovanissimi Italian Under14 Championship in Riccione from 10 to 16 May, which will be followed in the same venue from 18 to 21 by the Gold National Championship for cadets and young people. On the same weekend 19/21 May Sicily will simultaneously host the Italian Paralympic Championships in Acireale. From 25 to 28 May they will then fly to Padua for the Italian Cadet and Youth Championships for the assignment of category titles. The A2 series Team Championships for the men’s foil team and the B1 women’s foil team will take place on 2 June in Piacenza. The following week La Spezia will host the Absolute Italian Championships, and finally from 15 June Brescia the Gold/Silver National Championships will close the long national competitive season.