Modric: Casemiro’s departure is a pity thanks to Celta fans who cheered for me

Live it on August 21. In this round of La Liga, Real Madrid defeated Celta 4-1 away. After the game, Modric, who scored a goal for Real Madrid, was interviewed by the media.

–this match

It is very important to win at a stadium where we always play hard, we played a very good game today, especially in the second half and the end of the first half, it was an important victory.

– Applause from the home team fans

It’s a wonderful thing, I’m very happy when I’m recognised at other stadiums and I’d like to thank the Celta fans who cheered me on.

– Casemiro leaves the team

It is a pity to leave Casemiro, we have written history with him here, he was a very important player to us and we will miss him, both as a player and as a friend.

But that’s part of football, it’s very sad to see him go, now we’re going on without him and each of us has to do a little bit more to fill the job he did.

