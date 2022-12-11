Original title: Modric interprets three words in Croatia to comfort Real Madrid teammates after the game

On December 10, Beijing time, Croatia eliminated the favorite Brazil through a penalty shootout and successfully advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After the game, Modric, the core midfielder of the grid army, posted a social media celebration.

Croatia experienced three overtimes and two penalty shootouts in the last World Cup, and finally reached the final. This year they experienced two 120-minute battles in the 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals, and advanced through penalty shootouts .

On his social media, Modric, in addition to posting a celebration picture, only wrote three words: “NEVER.GIVE.UP”, never give up.

It is worth mentioning that in view of Benzema’s farewell due to injury, Modric is also the only three Golden Globe winners in this World Cup, and Messi and Ronaldo are still there. Modric won this honor in 2018. In addition to accompanying Real Madrid to dominate Europe, leading Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final is the main reason why the Magic Flute won this award.

In addition, Modric also comforted his Real Madrid teammates after the game. The Brazilian player Rodrigo who missed a penalty kick in this game, Magic Flute revealed: “In the 2008 European Cup, I missed the first penalty in the penalty shootout against Turkey. A penalty kick, at that time I was a few years older than Rodrygo now. I believe that Rodrygo can gain more experience and strength to continue the game. I told him that he will become more powerful.”

