Original title: Modric’s World Cup farewell game: Croatia beats Morocco and wins third place

On December 17, Croatian player Modric was at the awards ceremony.

The 37-year-old Luka Modric’s World Cup career came to a successful conclusion on December 17. He led the Croatian team to a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the third and fourth finals of the Qatar World Cup and won the third place.

The Croatian team won the third place in the World Cup after 1998. When they participated in the World Cup for the first time, they became a blockbuster and won the third place. In 2018, they even won the runner-up in the World Cup. It was the 162nd time that Modric played for the Croatian team that day, playing the whole game. When he took free kicks and corner kicks in the game, the Croatian fans would collectively shout “Luka! Luka!”

The Moroccan team suffered many injuries after repeated fierce battles. The three main players in the defense, Seth, Mazraoui and Agde, were absent due to injuries. Although they failed to win the third place, they created the best African team in the World Cup. The Lion of Atlas can say goodbye with his head held high.

All three goals in this field came from the first half. The 20-year-old central defender Gwadiol opened the scoring for the Croatian team and scored his first goal in the World Cup. After the game, he was named the best player of the game.

Croatia and Morocco played against each other in the first round of the World Cup group stage. At that time, they shook hands 0:0. After the opening of the game, the two teams that had previously been on defense launched a confrontation. In the 7th minute, the Croatian team broke the deadlock with a clever free kick. Perisic headed the ball and Gwadiol dived to the top to score. Two minutes later, the Moroccan team quickly equalized the score. It was also a free kick attack.

In the 24th minute, Modric took a long shot with his left foot from the front of the penalty area. Morocco goalkeeper Bounu saved the ball and rushed the ball out of the dangerous area before the Croatian player made a supplementary shot. In the 42nd minute, the Croatian team took the lead again. Orsic hit the goal post with a beautiful curve ball from the left side of the penalty area and went into the net.

Morocco had two chances to equalize in the second half. In the 75th minute, Ennesri received a cross from his teammate in the small penalty area, and his shot was saved by the Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic without defense. In the last minute of stoppage time, Ennesri’s header went over the crossbar, and the Moroccan team was powerless.

According to Xinhua News Agency Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: