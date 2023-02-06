Luciano Moggi has been disbarred and cannot follow any federcalcio match on the sideline. For this reason, the FIGC prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the presence of the former Juventus general manager on the sidelines during the Juve Primavera match at Napoli on January 14th. The former Juve manager was expelled after the “Calciopoli” scandal and cannot access the playing enclosure of any match. The Prosecutor led by Giuseppe Chinè wants to ascertain the responsibilities of whoever let Moggi inand has already heard from Gianluca Pessotto, a former Juventus player and today manager of the Juve youth sector.

“Chinè can’t say that I can’t speak”

“I live in Naples and I read that there was this match – explained the former manager a The Press -. I went to Cercola together with two friends, who are witnesses and who I will mention, and since I’m not familiar with the pitch, I asked the attendant, who let me pass to the sideline. There I met Pessotto, whom I greeted warmly because he was one of my players. Chinè can’t say that I can’t talk to someone, because this is it stalking. They can’t even forbid me to speak.”

“I was going towards the grandstand, Chinè angry”

The former Juventus general manager, however, claims that he only found himself in that point of the stadium while being accompanied towards the stands: “I was going to the grandstandat some point it also arrived Pessotto and we started talking about our past, nothing extraordinary. It is not clear why Chinè first sent a person from the public prosecutor’s office to Turin to speak with Pessotto and did not instead go to Naples to hear the orderly of that camp. Probably he would have given him the explanation I gave. If I were in Gravina I would even make him pay the expenses for having sent a person to Turin, so he would learn to behave. Because hatred, in football but also in life, sometimes goes on to confuse ideas“.