Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France of rugby, remanded in custody for domestic violence

The judge has ruled. Mohamed Haouas was placed in pre-trial detention on Sunday May 28, pending his trial for domestic violence, which will be held Tuesday afternoon in Montpellier. Pillar of the XV of France rugby, married and father of two children, the 29-year-old man faces the maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Mohamed Haouas “has a history” legal proceedings, conceded his lawyer, Marc Gallix, before adding: “The major issue on Tuesday is that I manage to get him out of prison. »

He had been taken into police custody at the end of the day on Friday for an assault on the public highway. According to a source familiar with the matter, the charges against the Montpellier colossus (1.85 m, 123 kilos) occurred in front of the Le Polygone shopping center, where his wife works.

“He made him a dustpan [un coup de pied au niveau de la cheville pour faire chuter]she fell and he punched her in the face”, completed this same source. It is then “went back with her, forcing her to follow him”, she continued. Several people witnessed the scene, which was also filmed by CCTV cameras.

The player’s lawyer clarified that the companion of Mohamed Haouas did not file a complaint for this violence.