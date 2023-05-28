Home » Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France of rugby, remanded in custody for domestic violence
Sports

Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France of rugby, remanded in custody for domestic violence

by admin
Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France of rugby, remanded in custody for domestic violence

The judge has ruled. Mohamed Haouas was placed in pre-trial detention on Sunday May 28, pending his trial for domestic violence, which will be held Tuesday afternoon in Montpellier. Pillar of the XV of France rugby, married and father of two children, the 29-year-old man faces the maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Mohamed Haouas “has a history” legal proceedings, conceded his lawyer, Marc Gallix, before adding: “The major issue on Tuesday is that I manage to get him out of prison. »

He had been taken into police custody at the end of the day on Friday for an assault on the public highway. According to a source familiar with the matter, the charges against the Montpellier colossus (1.85 m, 123 kilos) occurred in front of the Le Polygone shopping center, where his wife works.

“He made him a dustpan [un coup de pied au niveau de la cheville pour faire chuter]she fell and he punched her in the face”, completed this same source. It is then “went back with her, forcing her to follow him”, she continued. Several people witnessed the scene, which was also filmed by CCTV cameras.

The player’s lawyer clarified that the companion of Mohamed Haouas did not file a complaint for this violence.

The World with AFP

See also  The Cinque Comuni in Boggio 240 athletes competing

You may also like

Leone Nakarawa extends a season at Castres

Latvia wins bronze for the first time –...

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso...

Sergio Rico: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper in ‘serious’ condition...

Bundesliga round-up: Bayern beat Cologne to achieve 11th...

Celtic 2-0 Rangers: Fran Alonso’s side win Women’s...

Exasperated Ukrainian woman: Should you be ashamed, what...

The Mavs have no plans to help Kyrie...

PSG goalkeeper Rico seriously injured in riding accident

Empoli freezes Verona. Gialloblù hook up Spezia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy