Moise Kean scored four goals in 39 games for Everton

Italy striker Moise Kean has rejoined Juventus from Everton on a permanent deal for 28m euros (£25m).

The 23-year-old has been on loan at the Serie A club for the last two seasons and Juventus have followed through on their obligation to buy the forward.

The fee, which includes £2.5m in bonuses, was agreed in August 2021.

Kean, who has won 12 Italy caps, joined the Toffees for an initial £25m in 2019 but managed only four goals in 39 games in all competitions.

He also spent a season on loan at Paris St-Germain, where he scored 17 goals in 41 games and won the French Cup.

Kean has scored 13 goals in 74 matches for Juventus and has won two league titles and the Coppa Italia.

On Sunday he was sent off 40 seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Roma.

Kean initially joined Juventus as a 10-year-old and made his first-team debut aged just 16 in 2016.

Juventus are eighth in Serie A after being deducted 15 points in January following an investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings.

The deal is Everton’s second significant sale of the year after forward Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle for £45m in January.