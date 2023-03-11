SCARPA, the historic outdoor footwear company, has created a new version of its iconic Mojito model: the MOJITO WRAP BIO, the responsible sneaker created on production processes based on the principle of circularity, without sacrificing outdoor technical performance and lifestyle style content.

The shoe is certified biodegradable with a hand-applied band, it has been studied and created with a sustainable approach both for the simplified design and for the choice of materials to reduce production waste and volume.

The upper in Bio Knit, a biodegradable knit fabric and the internal lining in Bio Stretch, a biodegradable and breathable elastic texture to keep the foot cool at all temperatures. The shoe offers maximum performance in all conditions and on any terrain, extreme durability and, of course, comfort.

4 different color variants: ecru, green, coral and black.