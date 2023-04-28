Molfetta-Nocerina: strength lies in falling and starting over

There is excitement in Molfetta for this competition between the locals and the Nocerina which is worth a lot in terms of salvation. During the week, the ultras groups from Molfetta exhibited several banners in various areas of the city, aimed at encouraging the fans and crowding the Paolo Poli with the aim, clearly, of defending the category.

The expectations of the match will not be disappointed at all. Thanks to the beautiful sunny day, the public crowding the stands is more numerous than the last few matches, albeit still far from the full houses recorded in the pre-pandemic era.

The two groups that represent the heart of local cheering, and who identify themselves behind the banners MOLFETTA ULTRAS e CASUAL MOLFETTA, for the occasion they try to involve those present in the steps in every way. At the beginning of the contest they manage to form a good square that constantly tries to charge the eleven on the field with repeated dry chants, repeated chants, clamoring for the coveted three points.

Noteworthy is the choir in honor of a well-known local supporter who died prematurely with its banner. A couple of other flags always on the move, a few torches lit during the dispute, ultimately their contribution was good, which at the triple whistle also bears fruit, thanks to a goal that reached the woolen wire and which gives away three very heavy points in this race for salvation, whose specific weight can be considered double having come against a direct competitor.

On the opposite side, a few minutes before the start of the match, about a hundred guests enter the reserved area. By staging a mini-procession. They remain compact until the local network, that is practically until the end, however emotionally feeling the blow of this defeat which complicates their sporting journey. On the ultras level, they show an excellent performance, all grouped behind a single banner, performing their usual repertoire made up of chants always held with considerable intensity, hands raised, chants against Salerno and Cava, in support of the warned and in honor of the disappeared ultras, for which they also exhibit a drape.

Flag of the group constantly in motion, like its people, repeated lighting of torches. It’s just a pity that their sacrifices have not been paid on the pitch. At the end of the game, in this regard, they call the team under the sector and keep it in contact for a few minutes. There is a salvation to be conquered and the last decisive battles to be faced with the right attitude are missing.

In short, this is how a great day of cheering ends, with the awareness for both fans that they have offered the maximum. And although this does not always correspond to the maximum in terms of sporting results, the temper and size (not merely numerical) of the fans lies precisely in this: in continuing to fight, in falling, always having the strength to start over.