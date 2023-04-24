Home » Molin: A deserved victory – Sportando
Molin: A deserved victory – Sportando

by admin
The words of coach Lele Molin: «I think it was a deserved victory, we wanted to play a game like this by lowering Brindisi’s percentages inside the box and we did a good job on their longs. This impact on defense has given us confidence, it has allowed us not to pay dearly for a few empty passes in attack: we won on a difficult pitch, it’s a success that brings us closer to the playoffs and that gratifies us. We are in a position to be masters of our destiny, to the end: we played the game well and we didn’t allow Brindisi the usual gusts that it was able to produce especially at home during the season».

