The words of coach Lele Molin | «Tonight we knew how to compete against an excellent team, we knew how to compete despite showing up with some defections on the roster and despite Lockett’s premature exit from the field. I had asked the team for unity and cohesion, to show teamwork in defense and attack: we did it. In analyzing the match, in the first half we had the advantage in scoring by large stretches, then in the second 20′ we lowered the percentages for long shots too much: congratulations to Ankara, to my team today more than that from the point of view of attitude I couldn’t ask for.”