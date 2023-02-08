Home Sports Molin: We were able to compete against an excellent team
Sports

Molin: We were able to compete against an excellent team

by admin
Molin: We were able to compete against an excellent team

The words of coach Lele Molin | «Tonight we knew how to compete against an excellent team, we knew how to compete despite showing up with some defections on the roster and despite Lockett’s premature exit from the field. I had asked the team for unity and cohesion, to show teamwork in defense and attack: we did it. In analyzing the match, in the first half we had the advantage in scoring by large stretches, then in the second 20′ we lowered the percentages for long shots too much: congratulations to Ankara, to my team today more than that from the point of view of attitude I couldn’t ask for.”

See also  Conference League, Roma-Feyenoord 1-0. Mourinho: "I'm 100% Romanista"

You may also like

Bologna-Spezia: old legacies of the past not appreciated...

Scattered considerations after the early evening of Sanremo...

Murphy scored 30 points, McCollum scored 24 points,...

why do them immediately (and the excuses to...

Celebrating the first anniversary of the Beijing Winter...

Serie A, the calendar for the next round:...

Backet: Inaugurated the Instant Replay Center

Sanremo 2023, prime time: lineup, guests and singers...

Club World Cup 2023, Real Madrid’s draw and...

Serie A: Vlahovic drags Juve, 3-0 at Salernitana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy