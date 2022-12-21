Argentina stopped to celebrate the world champions who landed last night in Buonos Aires after having made a stopover at Fiumicino.

An interminable journey that lasted practically twenty-four hours. But the Albiceleste players thought it was worth it when, upon their arrival, they found a crowd of people welcoming them. Local media spoke of four million people on the streets. An exaggeration? Impossible to know, what is certain is that at a certain point the bus carrying the “Selección” was literally swallowed up by the crowd and the team to reach the Casa Rosada was taken by helicopter to reach the center of Buenos Aires.

A huge satisfaction for the champions Rodrigo De Paul and Nauhel Molina who were a couple at Udinese up until a year and a half ago and who are now on top of the world.

The midfielder, criticized at home at the start of the tournament and who had fallen into decidedly vulgar exultation on social media, is one of the leaders of this group: it can be understood from how in many situations even off the pitch he is immortalized next to Leo Messi. Between the two there is not only a technical feeling but also a human one.

Just the captain, on his return to his homeland, made himself heard with a long post published on his Instagram profile. «From Grandoli (a barrio of the city of Rosario, ed) to the World Cup in Qatar, almost 30 years have passed. It’s been about three decades in which the ball has given me many joys and also some sadness. I always dreamed of being world champion and I didn’t want to stop trying, even though I knew it might never happen.

This Cup that we have obtained also belongs to all those who have not made it in the previous World Cups that we have played, such as in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as me… And we deserved it even in that damned final».

Then he continued with a sweet dedication to Maradona, who passed away two years ago. “It’s also from Diego, who cheered us on from heaven. And of all those who have always remained on the bench in the national team without thinking about the fact that they didn’t play, but they always put their will and commitment into it, even when things didn’t go the way we wanted.

And, of course, it’s from all this beautiful group that has formed, from the technical staff and from all the people of the national team who work every day and night in anonymity to make everything easier for us. Many times failure is part of the journey and learning, without disappointments it is impossible to achieve successes. Thank you so much! Come on Argentina!!!”