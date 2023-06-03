MOLINASCO MOUNTAIN RUN | Sportdimontagna.com

In the men’s race, Alex Baldaccini (GS Orobie – Craft) repeated last year’s success, imposing himself with a time of 36’58” and thus improving on the previous record of 19”. In second place was his 22-year-old teammate Manuel Zani, 2′ behind him and another 22-year-old Nicola Mostacchetti (Atl. Valle Brembana) completed the podium, finishing with a time of 40’38”.

In the women’s race clear victory for Nives Carobbio (Atl. Paratico), who demolishes the previous record of 51’01”, lowering it by almost 3′. To complete the podium the Brembana Helene Papetti (Atl. Valle Brembana) and the Brescian Angela Serena (Atl. Franciacorta).

Alex Baldaccini: “Also this year we managed to organize a great event, to bring many people to our mountain and to the Alpine hut, I would say that this is already a great success. As for my race, I tried to run in control after the efforts of the previous weeks and in the end I managed to touch up the record time. I am very happy and confident for the rest of the season”.

The competition, which takes up the footsteps of a historic mountain running race which took place for the first time even in 1964 and which was resumed last year after about 15 years of interruption, also saw awards reserved for Alpine troops and friends of the alpine troops, once again Alex Baldaccini (alpine troops) and Giovanni Baroni (alpine friends) prevailed in this special classification. At the end of the competitive race there was a nice running test reserved for children of all ages and everything was surrounded by the presence of a large audience, who came to follow the race and enjoy the party set up at the Alpini refuge.

Now the GS Orobie will continue the organizations in collaboration with various local groups with the Roncobello-Laghi Gemelli (July 9), with the Mezzoldo-Ca’ San Marco (August 16) and with the Vertical Zucco (September 10).

(Photo Miky Oprandi)