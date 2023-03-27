Home Sports Moments of horror. The fighter fell unconscious, the referee did not react. Now he is under a wave of criticism
Moments of horror. The fighter fell unconscious, the referee did not react. Now he is under a wave of criticism

Moments of horror. The American MMA organization Cage Fury Fighting will certainly not take the last tournament for granted. And the not-so-good performance of the referee, who did not notice during one of the matches that the fighter fell unconscious and let the fight continue, is to blame. The experienced judge, who also worked in the prestigious UFC, earned a lot of criticism, on the other hand, the defeated fighter ended up with damaged hand ligaments and quite possibly a broken hand.

