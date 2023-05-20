Home » Momo and Sanyo win the game over Paquito and Chingotto again
Momo and Sanyo win the game over Paquito and Chingotto again

by admin
Momo and Sanyo win the game over Paquito and Chingotto again

05/20/2023 at 00:25

CEST


In another tough battle, they beat them like in Vigo and now they will play the semifinals in Denmark against Yanguas and Bela. Stupa/Di Nenno-Maxi/Campagnolo, the other ‘semi’

In the women’s draw, number one Ari and Paula did not fail and neither did number two, Triay and Salazar. They are one round away from meeting again in the final

Momo Gonzalez and Sanyo Gutierrez they beat at the WPT Danish Open again Paquito Navarro and Fede Chingotto (7-5, 3-6, 6-4), as they did in a great game in Vigo. In another very close victory, the couple got a ticket to the semifinals, where they will face Mike Yanguas and Fernando Belasteguín.

Yanguas and Bela are subscribers to the comebacks in Denmark and they beat Javi Garrido and Jon Sanz 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. The other ‘semi’ will be disputed Stupa and Di Nenno against Maxi Sánchez and Lucas Campagnolo, who play their first ‘semis’ as a couple. They beat Juan Tello and Álex Ruiz (6-1, 7-5) and Lucho Capra and Álex Arroyo (6-4, 6-3), respectively.

In the women’s team the number one Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría did not fail against Patty Llaguno and Carolina Orsi (6-2, 6-4) and will play the semifinals against Delphi Brea and Bea Gonzalez. They defeated Jessica Castelló and Claudia Jensen 7-5, 6-1.

For his part, Gemma Triay and Ale Salazar They will not miss their appointment either after beating Claudia Fernández and Julieta Vidahorra (7-5, 6-2) and will face Tamara Icardo and Virginia Rierawho surprised Martita Ortega and Sofia Araujo (6-2, 6-7, 7-5).

