Monaco are looking to sign Nikola Milutinov and are offering €2.5 million a year for the Serbian centre, according to SDNA.

Milutinov ended his experience at CSKA Moscow and is ready to return to the EuroLeague.

Olympiacos is one of the great pretenders to Milutinov who absolutely do not disdain a return to Piraeus. But the offer from the Reds does not exceed €1.5 million euros.

