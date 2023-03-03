Home Sports Monaco dominates the fourth period, Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated
Monaco defeat Maccabi Tel Aviv thanks to a 28-8 run in the last 10 minutes.

86-67 the final result, between the protagonists Hall (12 + 10, 5/5 FG) and Loyd (18 + 4 assists and 5 fouls suffered), Okobo also did well (11 + 5 + 2 assists).

Baldwin IV’s 17 and Colson’s 16 are not enough for the Israeli team, while Brown doesn’t go beyond 7 points with 3/14 from the field.

