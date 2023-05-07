Monaco recovers in Angers and consolidates its fourth place

The Match: 1-2
The last two showers, very heavy, suffered in Lens (0-3, April 22) and against Montpellier (0-4, April 30), had directed Monaco towards a stormy zone. The trip to Angers, already officially ejected in L2, was an opportunity to return to calmer waters, especially since Lille and Rennes had lost on the trip on Saturday. Without being totally convincing, ASM fulfilled its contract, initialed by Alexandre Golovin, who opened the scoring just before the break with a magnificent shot in the skylight, from the right, without control (45th). A fluid goal, like certain Monegasque offensive movements during the previous forty-five minutes, except that the penultimate or last gesture was most often lacking. When this was not the case, Paul Bernardoni distinguished himself with a beautiful horizontal to repel a shot from Fofana (11th) with his arm or cleared a shot from Boadu (24th) with his fist, while Niane saved a header in front of his line. of Disasi (31st).
Ineffective in front until the masterpiece of the Russian international, Philippe Clement’s players were also exposed to a thunderbolt behind. Fortunately for them, with an exceptional parade of the arm, Nübel had defeated Niane (38th). An encouraging action for the SCO, partially reshaped at the break with the entries of Hunou and Sima in attack. These changes did not have an immediate effect. But, shortly before the hour mark, the red lantern got a highlight … shortened by a cons of Monaco. Fofana lifted the ball and shifted Boadu, who did not miss the opportunity to plant a second stab in the heart of the Angevin defense (60th).
Almost immediately after, following a touch from Niane on the left side, Sima headed a cross from Abdelli to reduce the score (64th) and boost the actions of his team. The SCO, on this momentum, appropriated the end of the match against feverish Monegasques and perhaps marked by the memory of their trip to Nantes, on April 9 (2-2 after leading 2-0). But they held on until the end, widening their lead over Lille (5th) to five points and their differential over Rennes (6th) to 8 units. The podium is six points away: the Champions League dream remains a good distance away.
The player: Golovin, tsar-system
Even if he disappeared before his exit at the end of the match (88th), Alexander Golovin previously distinguished himself, not only because of his masterpiece in the 45th minute. His technique in motion and his relays have long made him the repository of his team’s play. And when in addition such a jewel makes its performance sparkle, there is only to admire.
7
Monaco have won their last 7 matches against Angers in L1.