Monaco recovers in Angers and consolidates its fourth place

The Match: 1-2

The last two showers, very heavy, suffered in Lens (0-3, April 22) and against Montpellier (0-4, April 30), had directed Monaco towards a stormy zone. The trip to Angers, already officially ejected in L2, was an opportunity to return to calmer waters, especially since Lille and Rennes had lost on the trip on Saturday. Without being totally convincing, ASM fulfilled its contract, initialed by Alexandre Golovin, who opened the scoring just before the break with a magnificent shot in the skylight, from the right, without control (45th). A fluid goal, like certain Monegasque offensive movements during the previous forty-five minutes, except that the penultimate or last gesture was most often lacking. When this was not the case, Paul Bernardoni distinguished himself with a beautiful horizontal to repel a shot from Fofana (11th) with his arm or cleared a shot from Boadu (24th) with his fist, while Niane saved a header in front of his line. of Disasi (31st).

