Monaco wants its share of the cake after three lost finals in Betclic Elite

In recent days, while counting the hours, between its folded semi-final last Saturday and the three shots in the final, given on Saturday evening, Monaco has not denied the evidence. Beaten three times in matches 5 of the final in recent years, in 2018 (Le Mans), 2019 and 2022 (Asvel both times), the “Roca Team”, third Euroleague team, undefeated so far in the play-offs (5 successes), first of the regular season of Betclic Élite, is in the position of the fox rushing on the barnyard.
« It’s a chance to offer the first league title that has slipped through our fingers for a while in Monaco. We feel that it’s time to conclude, it’s a year where we are favorites; you have to assume this status and go all the way”claims Captain Yakuba Ouattara. “We have to be clear: we are favorites and if we lose this series, the only culprits – with all due respect to (Victor) Wembanyama, (Bilal) Coulibaly, (Barry) Brown and the others – it will be us”added coach Sasa Obradovic.
The Principality’s team would indeed be unforgivable if by June 20 they did not hoist their first French champion pennant at the hangers of Gaston-Médecin, where this evening and Monday begins, before the great mass of Roland-Garros (14,500 seats) Thursday 15 (match 3) an unprecedented final, between two opposing teams. On one side, an armada built for the European open sea; on the other, an ephemeral troupe, which will disappear after the final, and will lose its architect, Alain Weisz (retired), its brain Vincent Collet (French team) and its young artists, Victor Wembanyama (19) and Bilal Coulibaly (18), future NBA stars.
Arrived there after a crazy season, started in Las Vegas, from where the “Wemby” rocket took off last October, and ended at Roland Garros or Monaco (in the event of match 5), the “Mets” have everything to gain , starting with a first national title
under their recent identity, which would come a long way for this nomadic club, whose future remains very uncertain at this time.
But the “Mets” went through the flames throughout the regular season on the seat of the dolphin of Monaco and brought down the triple champion, Asvel, in his room, last Sunday, with a recklessness and a desire that delight Collet. The coach to the eight finals with four teams (Le Mans, Avsel, Strasbourg, Mets), two won, five lost all with the SIG, tackles the Rock, with a big smile like that, freed from any pressure of result. “ We know that Monaco is the scarecrow, but playing them does not haunt us. We keep our values, our enthusiasm and our freshness, we want above all to be ourselves. My players are greedy; it’s up to them to transform this appetite into aggression