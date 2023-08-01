Monarchy? I like the enlightened imperialism of a Caesar

Gianni Petrucci commented, with Matteo De Santis of Il Secondo XIX, his future: «Being part of the board of directors of Salernitana is a pleasure that has given me the president Iervolino, the new face of football and with clear ideas. I enter with the will to do but on tiptoe, because his collaborators, above all the CEO Maurizio Milan, are top-level people ».

ON THE LAW OF MANDATES

“A law that does not set a limit on mandates is sacrosanct. Is there one for MPs? So every federation risks becoming an absolute monarchy? I like Caesar’s enlightened imperialism more».

ABOUT THE MANY CESARIES OF ITALIAN SPORT

“Has there been a change in Parliament? We are democratically elected. We may be unpleasant, but it doesn’t matter to me. Envy is the resentment of losers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

