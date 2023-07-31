Home » Mönchengladbach borrows Wöber from Leeds
With Maximilian Wöber, Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed another defender for the coming season in the German Bundesliga. The 25-year-old ÖFB team player is on loan from the English club Leeds United to the “Foals” for a year.

“It’s an extremely attractive task that I’m really looking forward to,” said Wöber, who was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League after moving from Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds in the second half of the season.

“The experience that Max has gained at his previous clubs, but also in the Austrian national team at the highest level, will do our young team good. As a left-footed player, he is also a real asset from a tactical point of view and can be used both in central defense and on the left,” said Borussia manager Roland Virkus.

