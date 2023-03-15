The discussions about Max Eberl go into the next round. The RB sports director had criticized the fans of his ex-club Borussia Mönchengladbach for dealing with his illness. Now Gladbach’s managing director contradicts.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s managing director Stephan Schippers has rejected ex-manager Max Eberl’s criticism of the Gladbach fan scene. “Football fans are emotional, and hurt feelings lead to statements that are sometimes a bit rough. We called for moderation in the use of language leading up to the game and we think that has been heard. Denigrating Gladbach fans does not do justice to this huge, growing following, that is not okay and absolutely out of place,” Schippers told the Düsseldorf Rheinische Post.

Before meeting his ex-club again, RB sports director Eberl had criticized the way he was dealing with his illness and also criticized the fans. “I made no secret of the fact that I was ill. If this topic is then simply negated and it is simply summarized as a change from Gladbach to Leipzig, it is simply wrong. That happens from people who put others in the crosshairs, run through the cities with iron bars and light fires,” he said on Sky. In Sport1’s “double pass” on Sunday, Eberl restricted that he only meant a “small circle” of the fan scene with these sentences.

In Leipzig’s 3-0 win on Saturday, disparaging posters against Eberl were shown in the Gladbach fan block. They accused their ex-sports director, who had given up his post in Gladbach exhaustedly at the end of January 2022 and moved to Leipzig in the same year, for acting, among other things, for his health. “Miracle healing by Red Bull – when lying becomes a business model,” read one of the posters. An Oscar with the inscription “Best Actor 2022” was shown.

The 49-year-old had previously received abuse at the game in Cologne and at the game against Union Berlin. Eberl had defended himself again in the “double pass”. “You can go to the decision I made (Change to RB, ed.), to express an opinion. I can live with that, it’s part of the business. But the link that I brought about the move to Leipzig in this way is simply absurd,” he said.

Eberl does not want to “bring the issue up any more” in the future. The same applies to Gladbach. “We would really like to see things calm down from all sides,” added Schippers. However, there could be new fuel as early as next Saturday. Then an appearance by Eberl in ZDF’s “Aktuelle Sportstudio” is planned.