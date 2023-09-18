Monday debrief: should we be worried about Olympique de Marseille?

Of course, it is a little early to sound the alarm. Nine points after five days, no defeats: OM’s start to the season has not been a disaster. But the performance of the OM players on Sunday against Toulouse (0-0) provoked whistles from the corners of the Vélodrome, particularly annoyed by the messy performance of the Marseille players.

If defensively, the group seems well in place, it is up front that the Marcelino method struggles to prove itself. Problem: time is running out, while the schedule for the coming weeks promises to be very busy. Marseille returns to the Europa League this Thursday, with a shock on the pitch of Ajax Amsterdam, before two other equally delicate trips in Ligue 1, first to Paris, then to Monaco. Our journalist Mélisande Gomez takes stock of the situation in Marseille.

