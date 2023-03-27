Original title: Monday European preliminaries: Montenegro vs Serbia Ireland vs France (including scores)

Monday 001 European preliminaries Montenegro vs Serbia

Montenegro entered the UEFA stage in 2007, and it can be described as the youngest UEFA member. The first round victory over Bulgaria won a good start. There are many players in the team who have played in the five major leagues, such as Atletico Madrid’s main defender Savic and Lazio defender Marusic are well-known. Although the ball possession rate was at a disadvantage in the last round, the team is good at seizing opportunities. Often can give the opponent a fatal blow. Serbia defeated Lithuania in the last round. Kostic assisted Tadic to score in the first half, and Tadic assisted Vlahovic in the second half to seal the victory. Basically, there is no pressure. In Group G, they are definitely responsible for their strength, including the depth of the lineup and the level of players. They are facing Montenegro in this game. Personally, I think Serbia is at least undefeated. Hi: Main loss: 0-2 1-2 Monday 002 European preliminaries Hungary VS Bulgaria Hi: main win Aha: 2-0 2-1 Monday 003 European preliminaries Austria VS Estonia Hi: let the win ah ha: 3-0 4-0 Monday 04 European preliminaries Sweden vs Azerbaijan Both teams lost in the first round. Sweden lost to the old-fashioned Belgium. The whole game was basically suppressed and there was no fight back. Azerbaijan The situation is similar. Facing Austria, the opponent scored 4 goals, and the defense line is useless. Both teams are eager to win this game. From the perspective of world rankings, Sweden is in the lead. The most recent European Cup can also reach the top 16. We might as well be optimistic about Sweden’s victory. On Monday 006 European preliminaries Poland vs. Albany Poland lost to the Czech Republic in the first round and failed to win the first game. Considering that the new coach Fernando Santos lost in the first game of coaching, it is understandable, after all, the opponent is not a soft persimmon. This time the situation is different, Albany is much worse than his opponent in the first game, and only won one victory in the last 4 games. For Poland, the opportunity to grab points is just around the corner, and I personally think that scoring three points is not a big problem. Hi: The main win aha: 3-0 2-0

On Monday 007 Euro 2007 preliminaries, Ireland vs. France won the first match. Facing the tough Netherlands, they didn't give their opponents a chance at all. Griezmann scored a lightning goal in the first 2 minutes, opening the situation for the team. The new official Mbappe also played well. This time, they are completely superior in terms of strength against Ireland, and the momentum is good now, and they are expected to make another victory.Hi: France wins

