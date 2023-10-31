Monday Night Football highlights: Lions pounce on Raiders in Detroit

Week 8 of the NFL came to a close Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) facing the Detroit Lions (6-2) at Ford Field.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed the previous six quarters with a back injury, was cleared Saturday, and suited up in the pivotal game. But he was shaky throughout the game, completing less than 50 percent of his passes and throwing an interception.

Detroit meanwhile, gave up the ball three times, but got a superb performance from rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who totaled 189 total yards on 31 touches, and a touchdown.

Here are the top moments!

FINAL: Detroit Lions 26, Las Vegas Raiders 14

Split-second

Maxx Crosby does not need much time to blow up a play. Case, and point:

Taken away!

After Detroit notched a field goal, the Raiders came up with a momentum-turning strip in their own plus territory to send the Vegas crowd into a roar.

Not so fast

But a play later, Detroit got the ball right back, as Garoppolo’s throw to the end zone was picked off by Kerby Joseph.

Keep truckin’

The Lions hit three field goals to open the night, the third of which was set up by this 44-yard dart from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Play mad

The second quarter revealed a different version of the Raiders, as Crosby’s continued dominance helped their offense net its first touchdown of the night. It came on a three-yard run by Josh Jacobs.

Hear us roar

The Lions broke into the TD column with 27 seconds left in the first half, as Jared Goff found one of his favorite new targets over the middle to take a 16-7 lead.

Bowling pins

When Jahmyr Gibbs gets going, you don’t want to be in the way. Just ask his teammate on this powerful rumble.

Game-changer!

Corners like Marcus Peters don’t come around often. He tied the high mark for most interception return touchdowns in the last five years with his fourth on this pick six.

More defense!

The Lions responded valiantly on their next drive, going 71 yards in 11 plays to buy their way into the red zone. But Mad Maxx reared his head again, ripping the ball away from a Lions runner for a huge turnover.

Ball out, rookie!

With David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs has gotten a lions share of the carries. And he has hunted with the extra opportunities. This tough run put Detroit 23-14 before the end of the third quarter.

Nonstop motor

Alex Anzalone has been flying all over the field for Detroit. The athletic linebacker jetted his way into the backfield to stop Las Vegas’ 4th down attempt midway through the fourth quarter.

PREGAME

A pair of legends

We’ll let you debate it, but in these guys’ minds, they are the best receivers of their respective generations.

Bring out the blue

Fresh. Impressive. Those are just a few of the applicable words that can be used to describe the Lions’ new-look helmets.

Feelin’ festive

Aidan Hutchinson took it back to his childhood days as he donned this Sharkboy costume ahead of the game.

