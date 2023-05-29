Monday’s gossip: Guimaraes, Firmino, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Milinkovic-Savic

Barcelona want to sign Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but the club believe it will take a transfer fee of around 100m euros (£87m) to convince Newcastle United to sell the 25-year-old. (Times – subscription required)
Real Madrid are considering making a move for Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, who will become a free agent when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 51, has signed a three-year contract to become the new Chelsea head coach. (Guardian)
Brazil remain hopeful of convincing Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to be their next head coach. The five-time world champions have been without a manager since Tite left following the World Cup in Qatar in December. (Athletic – subscription required)
Liverpool could sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 28, for 26m euros (£22.5m), with the Serbia international’s contract due to expire in 2024. (Transfer market via Goal)
Manchester United’s chances of signing South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli have been boosted amid speculation surrounding the future of the Italian side’s manager Luciano Spalletti. (Givemesport)
Newcastle United have also joined the race for Napoli’s Kim. (Fijaches – in Spanish)
Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest’s English midfielder Lewis O’Brien, 24, who is currently on loan at DC United. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are closing in on deal to sign Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 28, on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chile forward and free agent Alexis Sanchez, 34, is keen on a return to the Premier League – having played for Arsenal and Manchester United – following his spell at Marseille. (Sun)