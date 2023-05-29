Home » Monday’s gossip: Guimaraes, Firmino, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Milinkovic-Savic
Monday’s gossip: Guimaraes, Firmino, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Milinkovic-Savic

Barcelona want to sign Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but the club believe it will take a transfer fee of around 100m euros (£87m) to convince Newcastle United to sell the 25-year-old. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Real Madrid are considering making a move for Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31, who will become a free agent when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 51, has signed a three-year contract to become the new Chelsea head coach. (Guardian)external-link

Brazil remain hopeful of convincing Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to be their next head coach. The five-time world champions have been without a manager since Tite left following the World Cup in Qatar in December. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Liverpool could sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 28, for 26m euros (£22.5m), with the Serbia international’s contract due to expire in 2024. (Transfer market via Goal)external-link

Manchester United’s chances of signing South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli have been boosted amid speculation surrounding the future of the Italian side’s manager Luciano Spalletti. (Givemesport)external-link

Newcastle United have also joined the race for Napoli’s Kim. (Fijaches – in Spanish)external-link

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest’s English midfielder Lewis O’Brien, 24, who is currently on loan at DC United. (Sun)external-link

Crystal Palace are closing in on deal to sign Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 28, on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Chile forward and free agent Alexis Sanchez, 34, is keen on a return to the Premier League – having played for Arsenal and Manchester United – following his spell at Marseille. (Sun)external-link

