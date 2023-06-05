Monday’s gossip: Haaland, Kane, Havertz, Benzema, Mount, Messi, Ugarte, Zaha

Manchester City hope their bid to win the Treble will persuade Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, to sign a longer contract and fend off interest from Real Madrid. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid have already made contact with Tottenham and Harry Kane about the possibility of signing the England striker, 29, as a replacement for former France striker Karim Benzema, 35, who has confirmed he is leaving Real this summer. (Marca – in Spanish) external-link

Real are on the way to agreeing a “mega deal” to sign Germany forward Kai Havertz, 23, from Chelsea. (Image – in German) external-link

Manchester United are to make a £50m offer to sign England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea and will push Tottenham to sell Kane – but believe signing the England captain is “unlikely”. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Benzema is now expected to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad on a two-year contract. (Al-Ekhbariya, via L’Equipe) external-link

Inter Miami’s offer to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, when he leaves Paris St-Germain this summer includes deals with brands such as Apple and Adidas, but is worth less money than his other concrete offer from Saudi Arabia. (Guillem Balagüe) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann their top target to replace Christophe Galtier as coach – with ex-Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry as his assistant. (Foot Mercato – in French) external-link

Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of Manuel Ugarte, 22, from Sporting Lisbon by agreeing to pay more than the Uruguay midfielder’s £52m release clause. (Record – in Portuguese) external-link

Chelsea moved ahead of Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Ugarte with a proposal to buy a minority stake in Portuguese giants Sporting as part of the deal. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha, 30, around £150,000 a week to sign a new contract – less than what Qatari side Al Sadd have offered the Ivory Coast forward, whose current deal ends this month. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have made a move to rival Barcelona for the signing of Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has agreed personal terms with Arsenalalthough Chelsea are willing to pay a higher transfer fee for the Ecuador midfielder, 21. (Teradeportes, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal will make a bid for Declan Rice after the England midfielder, 24, plays for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final, but Bayern Munich are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton are keen to sign Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, 30, when he returns to Burnley from his loan spell with Manchester United. (talkSPORT) external-link

West Ham and Burnley are interested in Strasbourg’s Senegal striker Habib Diallo, 27. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea will demand more than £20m to sell Ian Maatsen this summer, with Burnley interested in a permanent deal for the Dutch left-back, 21, after helping them win the Championship title while on loan last season. (Standard) external-link

Rangers are clear to sign former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 30, after Crystal Palace passed on the chance to extend his contract following his loan stint at Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is on Monaco’s shortlist to become their new coach after they sacked Belgian Philippe Clement. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Italy coach and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is one of the candidates to take charge of Italian champions Napoli. (Corriere dello Sport – in Italian) external-link