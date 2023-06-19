Monday’s gossip: Partey, Havertz, Mbappe, Palhinha, Scamacca, Walker, Disasi

Arsenal are willing to sell Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, this summer as part of an overhaul of their midfield. (Telegraph)external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, says he will stay at Paris St-Germain next season and decide his future in 2024 when his contract is due to expire. (Telefoot, via 90min)external-link

Real Madrid say they will announce the signing of Spain striker Joselu, 33, from Espanyol this week and rule out a move for Mbappe this summer. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

West Ham are preparing their first approach for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha as they see the Portugal midfielder, 27, as a potential replacement for Declan Rice. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Gianluca Scamacca has agreed terms with Romawith West Ham willing to let the Italy striker, 24, leave on loan or a loan-to-buy deal. (Football Insider)external-link

Bayern Munich are in advanced negotiations to sign England defender Kyle Walker, 33, from Manchester City on a permanent deal. (Sky Sports)external-link

Monaco’s France defender Axel Disasi, 25, remains a firm target for Manchester United as South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26, looks set to join Bayern from Napoli. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique is expected to be the next manager of Paris St-Germain. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Chelsea remain interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napolidespite closing in on an agreement with Villarreal to sign Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21. (90min)external-link

Newcastle United are set to turn their attention to Nice’s France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Inter Milan’s Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. (Football Insider)external-link

Newcastle look ready to make a surprise bid for West Bromwich Albion’s English goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, 21. (Sun)external-link

Borussia Dortmund’s French defender Soumaila Coulibaly, 19, is in advanced discussions over a loan move to Burnley. (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Burnley will switch their sights to Antwerp’s French goalkeeper Jean Butez, 28, if they miss out on Anderlecht’s Dutch stopper Bart Verbruggen, 20. (Sun)external-link

Luton Town are interested in signing Morocco striker Ryan Mmaee, 25, from Ferencvaros. (Football Insider)external-link

PSG are continuing negotiations with Real Mallorca over signing South Korea attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, 22. (Marca – in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona have agreed to sign Brazil forward Vitor Roque, 18, from Athletico Paranaense on a five-year deal. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

After leaving Barca this summer, ex-Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, is close to signing a deal to follow former team-mate Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Atletico Madrid’s France forward Antoine Griezmann, 32, says it is his dream to one day join a Major League Soccer club. (Goal)external-link

