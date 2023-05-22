Monday’s gossip: Vlahovic, Potter, Tielemans, Neves, Martial, Lerma, Henderson

Chelsea have made an 80m euro (£70m) offer to Juventus for 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are also preparing an official bid for Vlahovic, who has made it clear he wants to play Champions league football next season. (Football Transfers) external-link

Leicester City are planning to approach former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter about becoming their next permanent manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans when the 26-year-old’s contract at Leicester expires at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian) external-link

Barcelona have reached an agreement with agent Jorge Mendes for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, with the Portugal international likely to move to the Nou Camp as part of a swap deal with 20-year-old Spain forward Ansu Fati. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are weighing up a potential loan move for Manchester United and France attacker Anthony Martial, 27, next season. (Football Transfers) external-link

Crystal Palace are keen on a move for Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, with the 28-year-old out of contract with the Cherries this summer. (Sun) external-link

Nottingham Forest will pursue a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa and Wolves are competing to sign French midfielder Habib Diarra from Strasbourg, who value the 19-year-old at £20m. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are in talks to extend 21-year-old Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri’s contract until June 2028. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester City are willing to sell goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 28, this summer when the American’s loan spell at Middlesbrough ends. (Sun) external-link

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese says he has turned down an approach to join Tottenham and expects the Dutch club’s head coach Arne Slot to also resist interest from Spurs. (ESPN) external-link