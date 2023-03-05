Manchester United are monitoring Roma striker Tammy Abraham, but his former club Chelsea have first refusal to re-sign the England international, 25, having negotiated an 80m euro (£70.8m) buy-back clause when they sold him to the Serie A side. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

West Ham are one point above the Premier League relegation zone but the Hammers do not intend to sack manager David Moyes as they back the Scot to improve results. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United are confident of agreeing a new deal which will keep 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes at the club long-term. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City’s England playmaker James Maddison, 26, is on Newcastle United’s shortlist of summer targets, alongside Manchester United’s 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, says he is “very happy” at the club and his future is not linked to the French champions’ progress in the Champions League. (90 Min) external-link

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson’s contract will run out in the summer and, while talks about extending the 23-year-old Englishman’s deal are set to continue, an agreement is not close. (90 Min) external-link

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari’s loan move to Monza included a £5.9m transfer fee for the 29-year-old Spaniard if the Italian club avoid relegation from Serie A and they are currently on course to do so. (Football London) external-link

Oxford United are set to make an approach to Charlton Athletic for manager Dean Holden after they parted company with Karl Robinson. (Mail) external-link