Monday’s transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Haaland, Vlahovic, Bellingham, Osimhen, Gundogan, Weghorst

Chelsea have met with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as they continue the search for their next permanent boss following the sacking of Graham Potter. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique was disappointed not to be appointed Chelsea manager prior to the club’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, but is emerging as the favourite for the role because he could help in signing Barcelona’s 18-year-old Spain midfielder Gavi. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid want to take advantage of a clause in 22-year-old Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s contract to sign the Norway attacker in summer 2024. (Fichajes – in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are targeting a move for 23-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Everton’s England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 26, a back-up option if they fail to land the Serbian. (Football Insider) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, would rather stay at Borussia Dortmund and reassess his future in 2024 than make a move that is not right for him this summer. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes the Reds are right not to spend the majority of their transfer budget on Bellingham this summer as they need a major midfield overhaul. (Mirror) external-link

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been linked with Manchester United but the 24-year-old Nigeria international has appeared to suggest he is happy at the Italian club. (TG5, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is pushing to keep German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, and Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28, at the club despite both players being linked with moves this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Besiktas want to re-sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst with Manchester United unlikely to turn the 30-year-old’s loan move from Burnley into a permanent switch. (Goal) external-link

German midfielder Toni Kroos is set to continue at Real Madrid for another season, with the 33-year-old ready to accept a contract extension at the Spanish giants. (Brand) external-link