Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos, 21, who has a release clause of 120m euros (£105.6m). (Record, via Goal) external-link

Striker Evan Ferguson, 18, will turn down a move to Manchester United because the Republic of Ireland international thinks staying at Brighton will be better for his development. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester United will consider Brentford’s Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as an alternative to his compatriot David de Gea, 32, who is yet to agree a new contract. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Chelsea are willing to play £100m for top target, Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, of Napoli. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are in discussions with France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 31, over a new two-year contract, with the option of a further year at Stamford Bridge. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

The Blues are disappointed with former manager, German Thomas Tuchel, for making public his desire to take highly-rated English coach Anthony Barry to Bayern Munich. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal will prioritise another attempt to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Football Transfers) external-link

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton are interested in signing England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, whose contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have ruled themselves out of signing Portugal and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, this summer. (Fichajes – in Spanish) external-link

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, is still yet to agree a new deal at Barcelona and could move to Major League Soccer. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Arsenal will go head-to-head in a battle to sign Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, after an impressive start to his career at Goodison Park. (Fichajes – in Spanish) external-link

The head of the Brazilian FA (CBF) has claimed Real Madrid’s Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, is the perfect man to replace Tite as coach of the national team. (Reuters) external-link